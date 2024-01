KARACHI - Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding member and former MNA from Karachi Na­jeeb Haroon on Saturday announced joining MQM-Pakistan. The former MNA Najeeb Haroon joined MQM-P after meeting with party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal.

The development was also shared by MQM-P senior leader Faisal Sabz­wari on his official X handle.