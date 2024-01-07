Sunday, January 07, 2024
PTI leaders Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ali Muhammad Khan allowed to participate in upcoming elections

9:13 PM | January 07, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader and former minister Mian Aslam Iqbal was allowed to participate in the upcoming elections.

The Lahore High Court Appellate Tribunal, Justice Tariq Nadeem, overturned the returning officer's decision to reject Iqbal's nomination papers for PP 171.

In a separate case, the Election Tribunal validated the papers of former Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, addressing objections about the absence of a party ticket during submission.

The tribunal stressed that the party ticket could be submitted until January 12.

Also, the nomination papers of PTI's Mian Azhar and Hamad Azhar from PP 171, as well as Kanwal Shuzaib from NA 166, were approved.

Senator Aurangzeb's nomination papers from NA 36 and PK 94 were also declared valid.

The series of hearings on appeals related to nomination papers decisions will persist until January 10. 

National

