Quetta administration working hard to provide relief to masses

QUETTA - The initiatives taken by the Quetta administration have brought improvement in the civic life of the capital city of the province. The administra­tion has taken measures under the supervision of Commis­sioner Quetta Division Muham­mad Hamza Shafqat to ensure hard work and commitment to improve governance.

The data issued here reveals that the district administra­tion has conducted 338 raids on various commercial centers to provide relief to the people and control inflation in a short period of three months. During the inspections, 49 shops were sealed and 78 people were ar­rested and sent to jail besides imposing a fine of Rs 169,000 due to overcharging. It added 74 beggars have been arrested in the city and shifted to reha­bilitation centers. The district administration had inspected 157 clinics and medical stores and sealed 17 clinics in con­nection with the prohibition of expired and fake medicines.

While 57 illegal petrol pumps and non-compliance with safety measures were sealed and 17 people were arrested after inspecting 234 petrol pumps. Taking action against encroachments, the authority has cleared Joint Road and Kasi Road from encroachments. To improve traffic in the city, 87 rickshaws were confiscated while 493 were fined for violat­ing traffic rules. A fine of Rs 3.8 million has also been imposed on commuters over the viola­tion of traffic rules in the city.