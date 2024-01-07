Qureshi set to move LHC against election tribunal's decision

Former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reportedly decided to challenge the election tribunal's ruling which barred him from contesting elections from Multan, in the Lahore High Court, it is learned.

After being deemed ineligible to participate in elections from his ancestral city Multan, Qureshi has opted to appeal against the decision of the Multan election tribunal by moving to the Lahore High Court.

Details indicate that Qureshi's legal team has initiated preparations to contest the tribunal's decision before a larger bench of the high court.

On Saturday, the election tribunal in Multan rejected PTI leader Qureshi's appeal to contest elections from NA 150, 151, and two provincial assembly constituencies, PP 218 and 219.

The former minister had filed an appeal against the returning officer's decision.