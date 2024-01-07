Rameez Jnr spins Ghani Glass to win, Kamran Ghualm’s ton helps SNGPL maintain winning streak

KARACHI - Ghani Glass beat HEC while SNGPL beat KRL by eight wickets on the last day of fourth round of President’s Trophy Grade-I 2023-24. Earlier on day three, SBP had also beaten WAPDA by nine wickets. At the end of the four rounds in the tournament, Ghani Glass’ Saad Nasim sits at the top of leading run scor­ers list with 470 runs while his teammateMohammad Rameez Jnr leads the bowling charts with 28 wickets.

SNGPL beat KRL by eight wickets as they chased the target of 232 runs in 54.4 overs on day four. Earlier in the day, KRL lost their last wicket in the first over as play started as Mubasir Khan picked up his fourth wicket in the innings. In pursuit of the target, SNGPL started steadily but then lost Abid Ali (29). Omair Bin Yousuf was removed by Maaz Sadaqat. Azhar Ali (93*, 156b, 7x4s, 2x6s) then joined forces with Kamran Ghualm (101*, 124b, 11x4s, 3x6s) who struck his 14th first-class hundred.

Kamran and Azhar’s 185- run third wicket partnership ensured that SNGPL bagged their third consecutive win of the tournament. Maaz and Umer picked up a wicket each. SNGPL’s Arif Yaqoob backed up his 10-wicket match haul on debut with an eight-wicket match haul in this game. SNG­PL will face WAPDA while KRL will face SBP in the next round of the tournament starting on 9 January. Ghani Glass beat HEC by a huge margin of 161 runs on day four as the lat­ter bundled up for 317 in 67 overs. Continuing from their overnight score of 276-6, HEC only managed to add 41 runs to their total while losing the remaining four wickets. Ad­eel Meo (75, 75b, 9x4s, 1x6) departed without adding any runs to his overnight score as Shoaib Akhtar dismissed him. Haris Khan (32) also failed to capitalize on the start. Was­eem Akram (19*) put up some resistance but soon ran out of batting partners. Moham­mad Rameez Jnr picked up a five-wicket haul, his second of the match, and registered his maiden ten-wicket haul in first-class cricket. He was aided by Shoaib Akhtar who bagged three wickets in the in­nings while Mohammad Irfan and Moeez Ghani dismissed one batter each. HEC have lost three games on the trot. They will face Pakistan Television (PTV) in the next round of the tournament. Ghani Glass have won two games, lost one while their first game in the tourna­ment was drawn. They will face Water and Power Devel­opment Authority (WAPDA) in the sixth round.