Rawalpindi Medical University budget approved

LAHORE - The 15th meeting of the Syndicate of Rawalpindi Medical University was held on Saturday. The meet­ing was presided over by Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir was also present. Develop­ment and teaching agendas of the university and af­filiated teaching hospitals were approved in the meet­ing. Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram approved the development budget of the university for the year 2024. A significant amount was allocated for the im­provement of emergency department facilities in the affiliated hospitals of Rawalpindi Medical Univer­sity. The syndicate also approved many new teaching programs. This includes PHD and Master of Nursing programs. On this occasion, Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram appreciated University Vice Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Umar’s valuable services for medical education, research and treatment of patients and gave away a certificate of appreciation to him.

CM CONDOLES DEATHS

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of four persons in a roof collapse after a fire in Hafiz­abad. The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympa­thies and condolences with the family. Mohsin Naqvi directed the administration to provide best treat­ment facilities to the injured.

GOVT’S EFFECTIVE ACTIONS AGAINST POWER PILFERAGE PRODUCING RESULTS

The government’s effective actions against power pilferage are producing results. According to the statistics, 2.58 billion rupees have been collected from across the country and 107 people arrested. Zero point five zero billion rupees were collected from Peshawar and one person was arrested while 0.02 billion rupees were collected from the newly merged districts.