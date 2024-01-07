Russia says downed four Ukrainian missiles over Crimea overnight

MOSCOW - Russia on Saturday announced its forces shot down four Ukrainian missiles over Moscow-an­nexed Crimea over night. The attack came a day after Russia said it repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, downing 36 drones over the peninsula. “Air defence on duty intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian missiles over the Crimea peninsula,” the Russian defence ministry said.

Ukraine has targeted Crimea, annexed by Rus­sia in 2014, since the start of Moscow’s full-scale offensive. Kyiv said Friday that it had targeted a command post near Sevastopol on Thursday. Both sides have escalated attacks in recent days, as the conflict drags on into nearly two years.