SCCI president hosts luncheon to celebrate UBG win in FPCCI elections

SIALKOT - Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik hosted luncheon to celebrate the victory of United Business Group (UBG) in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Com­merce and Industry (FPCCI) annual elections 2024-2025, where the services of group leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh were appreciated. The cere­mony was attended by group leader Sialkot business com­munity and the UBG leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir, chairmen of associations and trade bodies, former SCCI presi­dents, SVPs, VPs, chairman SIAL Sohail Barlas, former SIAL chairmen, President Women Chamber of Com­merce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr Mariam Nou­man and Sialkot business community. Addressing to the participants, Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Gha­foor Malik congratulated Ri­az-ud-Din Sheikh, chairmen and group leaders of asso­ciations, former SCCI presi­dents, president Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman and Si­alkot business community for the outstanding success of United Business Group (UBG) in Federation of Paki­stan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) annual elections 2024-2025. Abdul Ghafoor Malik said, “I am deeply grateful to all digni­taries that they not only sup­ported UBG Group in FPCCI elections but also provided all possible support for its success by reposing com­plete confidence in the lead­ership of Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh. The SCCI president said that there was no doubt that all the leaders in the UBG group belong to reputed business groups of the country, who were not only well aware of the problems and difficul­ties faced by the country’s economy but also had full ca­pacity to face the challenges faced by the industry.