Severe fog causes disruptions in motorway and flight operations; tourists to Murree advised to exercise caution

Motorways and flights operations disrupted amid zero visibility on Sunday as Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa plain areas remained shrouded in dense fog. Meanwhile, popular hill station Murree and surrounding areas are likely to receive first snow of the season on Tuesday.

According to the National Highways & Motorway Police spokesperson, motorway M1 from Peshawar to Burhan, M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura, M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana have been closed due to low visibility.

Similarly, motorway M5 from Iqbalabad to Rohri while M11 from Lahore to Sialkot is closed to traffic.

The spokesperson has advised that citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and ensure the use of fog lights while traveling.

On the other hand, Civil Assosiation Authority sources say that domestic and international flights have been affected due to heavy fog.

According to reports, more than 25 domestic and foreign flights were canceled yesterday.

In anticipation of the season's first snowfall, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory for tourists and local administration.

A spokesperson from PDMA told the authorities to diligently work to prevent any untoward incident during snowfall and influx of large number of tourists.

He said that three facilitation centers for tourists centres were set up last week, and this number has now been increased to 13.

Meanwhile, travelers, accompanied by families primarily arriving from various districts of Central Punjab and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were observed in significant numbers in the valleys of Kalam, Madyan, Bahrain, and Malam Jabba in Upper Swat.

BALOCHISTAN

The weather has become colder due to snowfall on the mountains of Ziarat and Kalat and Quetta valley.

Meanwhile, the Met Office forecast more snowfall and rain in different areas of Balochistan. It said a new system will enter Balochistan on Sunday which will cause widespread rain and snowfall.

The Met Office said Astor was the coldest place in the country where mercury fell to -16 Celsius, with Skardu -11, Gilgit -7, Kalat -2 and Quetta -1.