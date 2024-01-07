SHC election tribunal approves appeals of most candidates

KARACHI - An election tribunal approved appeals of most election candidates against returning officers de­cisions. An election tribunal comprised of Justice Adnan ul Karim Memon granted appeals of can­didates against rejection of nomination papers by ROs including the PTI candidates.

The election tribunal approved appeal of the PTI’s Subhan Ali Sahil from NA-243 Karachi and Amjad Afridi from NA-242 constituency.

The SHC tribunal also granted appeal of the PTI’s Hasnain Chohan against returning officer’s decision from PS-113 and PPP’s Rauf Ahmed.

The tribunal allowed independent candidate Rafia Hassan to contest election from PS-126 and approved nomination papers of independent can­didates Jamaluddin and Deedar Ali.

Justice Adnan ul Karim also granted appeal of Makhdoom Fazal, the PTI’s candidate from Hala. “Why the candidates being restricted from contesting elections,” Justice Memon said in his harsh remarks against returning officers. “It seems the ROs have rejected nomination papers only for the sake of fun,” the Judge remarked. “A candidate could not be restrained to contest elec­tion owing to cases against him,” he observed. “When those holding telescopes could not indi­cate facts, how could we,” he questioned. “Go and get prepare for elections,” Justice Adnan ul Karim said in his interchange with candidates and their lawyers. “How could you contest collection when having no money to pay taxes,” in a dialogue with a candidate the judge said. “I am a fisherman, the community will help me,” he replied. “Everyone has to help himself, go, it is your right to contest election,” the judge added. During an engaging exchange with candidates and lawyers, Justice Adnan Al Kareem Memon encouraged them to prepare for the elections, emphasizing that no one should be prevented from participating based solely on pending cases.