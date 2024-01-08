Sheesha centre raided, 3 held

RAWALPINDI - Po­lice have raided a ‘Sheesha Centre’ here in the jurisdic­tion of the Saddar Wah po­lice station and arrested 3 accused, informed police spokesman on Saturday.

He said that on a tip-off, Saddar Wah police carried out an operation and ar­rested 3 accused identi­fied as Saeed, Sohail and Awais. The police team re­covered ‘Huqqas’ and oth­er smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered a case against them and started investigation. The spokesman said that an­ti-smoking drive had

been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.