Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sheesha centre raided, 3 held

APP
January 07, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -   Po­lice have raided a ‘Sheesha Centre’ here in the jurisdic­tion of the Saddar Wah po­lice station and arrested 3 accused, informed police spokesman on Saturday. 

He said that on a tip-off, Saddar Wah police carried out an operation and ar­rested 3 accused identi­fied as Saeed, Sohail and Awais. The police team re­covered ‘Huqqas’ and oth­er smoking items from their possession. 

Police have registered a case against them and started investigation. The spokesman said that an­ti-smoking drive had 

been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024