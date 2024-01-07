Sialkot DC opens five-day anti-polio campaign in City

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Mu­hammad Zulqarnain inau­gurated a five-day Anti-polio campaign in Sialkot district here on Saturday. Accord­ing to the details, the Deputy Commissioner formally in­augurated the campaign by administering polio drops to children at the primary health center in Muradpur on Saturday. The Deputy Commissioner said that a five-day national anti-polio campaign would start from January 8 in Sialkot district like the rest of the coun­try. During the campaign, 772,711 children under five years of age will be adminis­tered polio vaccines.

He said that the 5-day na­tional anti-polio campaign will continue till January 12. During the campaign, 2676 mobile teams will go door-to-door; 133 primary and rural health centers and hospitals and 69 tran­sit/roaming teams will ad­minister polio vaccines to children at bus stands, im­portant squares and mar­kets. He appealed to par­ents to cooperate with the polio teams and administer compulsory polio drops to their children under the age of five to save them from life-long disability and play their role in making the country polio-free.

He said that in order to make the anti-polio cam­paign successful, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and local authorities of the Dis­trict Health Authority be­sides 129 UC Monitoring Officers and 536 Area Incharges will carry out the duties of monitoring the campaign. He said that dur­ing the national campaign, it should be ensured that no child misses polio doses. Keeping this objective in mind, 6,288 registered chil­dren living in 954 slums in Sialkot district will also be covered. He said that if the polio teams do not reach any place, then report it to the District Emergency Control Room Sialkot at 9250011. He added that the commu­nity has to play its role in ridding society of the polio­virus. District Health Officer Dr. Waseem Mirza, DDHO Dr. Shiraz Masood and Women Medical Dr. Sidra Gillani were also present. Earlier, the Deputy Commis­sioner visited the Primary Health Center and also in­spected the 24/7 maternal and child care facilities, EPI program, Pharmacy and MO Office at Basic Health Unit (BHU), Muradpur.