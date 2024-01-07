Sialkot development projects reviewed

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that a 3.4km sewer line is being built on Kha­waja Muhammad Safdar Road in four sections, out of which work on two sections has been completed. He expressed these views while reviewing asphalt work of the Commissioner Road to Paris Road sec­tion. City Manager PICIIP Ali Khan was also present.

The DC said that the section from Model Town Road, Pulley to Jail Road Chowk had been com­pleted first and the third section from Shell Chowk to Jail Road Chowk would be completed by Janu­ary 9 and 10, while the last and fourth section on Khawaja Safdar Road from Commissioner Road to Cantonment Plaza Chowk would be completed by January 20. He said that the restoration of Khawaja Safdar Road would improve traffic flow in the city and citizens would get great relief.

He also reviewed the ongoing development proj­ect for the establishment of the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) at the Anwar Club Auditorium, Sialkot. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Plan­ning Muzaffar Mukhtar was also present. The DC said that the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) would provide all facilities to the business commu­nity under one roof with the aim of promoting ease of doing business and encouraging investors.

He said that representatives of 18 different provincial departments would be present at the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) all the time, like Lahore. “They have been especially trained, while the provincial government is in contact with the federal government to bring representatives of federal departments to the center. The center will be completed this month and the Punjab chief minister will inaugurate it,” he added.

MAN KILLED OVER OLD ENMITY

A man was killed over an old enmity at Bhaid Pul­ley, Model Town, on Saturday. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 35-year-old Tazeem Akhtar was shot dead by his rivals over an old enmity. The assailant fled the scene. According to family mem­bers, they had an old enmity and the opponent par­ty shot him dead and fled. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital (AIMH).