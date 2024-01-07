Sindh police introduce software to monitor attendance of staff

HYDERABAD - SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has directed the IT Operators and Head Moharars to ensure regular use of the Point Me software to take and monitor the attendance of the cops.

The police spokesman informed here on Satur­day, in that regard IT Branch’s Inspector Asghar Ja­mali conducted a training session for the IT Opera­tors and Head Moharars. The trainers also asked the trainees to maintain the entire record of crimes, recoveries and of other entries in the Police Re­port Management System (PRMS). Jamali said the Point Me software was introduced by Sindh police to monitor the attendance of the staff. During the training, he briefed the trainees about the method of using the software. He told them to upload all the paper-based records on the PRMS. The inspec­tor said the trainees could seek his guidance if they faced problems in operating the two software.