Strong teaching workforce is crucial for nation’s sustainable development, says CM

KARACHI - The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that a nation’s sustainable development relies on the strength of its teaching workforce and that teach­ing graduates have the po­tential to shape the future and elevate society. This he said while speaking at the convention -2023 of Government Elementary College of Education, Hus­sainabad. The convocation was attended by Minister of Education Dr Rana Hussain, VC Karachi University Kha­lid Iraqi, Muhammad Ali Taba, CEO Durbeen Salma Alam, Shahzad Raoi, Khalid Mahmood and others.

The Chief Minister re­ferred to it as a notable achievement that the first-ever batch of Hussainabad Teachers Training College has graduated under the leadership of Durbeen. He mentioned that Durbeen took over the college in 2019 through a public-private partnership, and today, we are seeing the results of that collabora­tion as we proudly gradu­ate the first batch. The CM mentioned that the gradu­ates who came before us not only excelled in their studies but also secured positions that were compa­rable to those of entry-level banking and medical pro­fessionals. They are now the driving force behind the educational landscape and are imparting knowl­edge to shape the minds of tomorrow at esteemed institutions such as Zindagi Trust Government Schools, Khatoon-e-Pakistan, and SMB Fatima Jinnah.

Baqar emphasized that the teaching profes­sion, which gave rise to all other professions, is the backbone of any na­tion. He explained that a strong teaching workforce is crucial for a nation’s sus­tainable development. He added that the graduates of this profession have the potential to shape the fu­ture and uplift society. The interim Chief Minister ex­pressed that government schools are a symbol of the power of education, where all students are given equal opportunities, regardless of their socioeconomic background, to enable so­cial mobility. He said that choosing to teach in gov­ernment schools reflects a dedication to uplift society. He further mentioned that these graduates, as the torchbearers of Durbeen’s commitment to quality ed­ucation, have the potential to redefine and elevate the status of teaching in Paki­stan. The Chief Minister felt honoured to mention that all graduates, after acquiring their teaching li­censes, would be qualified to become government teachers, given their com­petence as alumni of this training college. Baqar em­phasized that despite the challenges faced by society, such as brain drain and so­cial disparities, it is of ut­most importance to instil a sense of purpose that goes beyond personal success. He believes that graduates must embrace the ideals of nation-building, contrib­ute to a larger cause, and shoulder the responsibil­ity of social change. The CM praised the graduates for their academic accom­plishments and commit­ment to education’s trans­formative power.