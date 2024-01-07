Sunday, January 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Strong teaching workforce is crucial for nation’s sustainable development, says CM

Teaching profession is backbone of any country, says CM Baqar

Our Staff Reporter
January 07, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that a nation’s sustainable development relies on the strength of its teaching workforce and that teach­ing graduates have the po­tential to shape the future and elevate society. This he said while speaking at the convention -2023 of Government Elementary College of Education, Hus­sainabad. The convocation was attended by Minister of Education Dr Rana Hussain, VC Karachi University Kha­lid Iraqi, Muhammad Ali Taba, CEO Durbeen Salma Alam, Shahzad Raoi, Khalid Mahmood and others.

The Chief Minister re­ferred to it as a notable achievement that the first-ever batch of Hussainabad Teachers Training College has graduated under the leadership of Durbeen. He mentioned that Durbeen took over the college in 2019 through a public-private partnership, and today, we are seeing the results of that collabora­tion as we proudly gradu­ate the first batch. The CM mentioned that the gradu­ates who came before us not only excelled in their studies but also secured positions that were compa­rable to those of entry-level banking and medical pro­fessionals. They are now the driving force behind the educational landscape and are imparting knowl­edge to shape the minds of tomorrow at esteemed institutions such as Zindagi Trust Government Schools, Khatoon-e-Pakistan, and SMB Fatima Jinnah. 

Past in Perspective

Baqar emphasized that the teaching profes­sion, which gave rise to all other professions, is the backbone of any na­tion. He explained that a strong teaching workforce is crucial for a nation’s sus­tainable development. He added that the graduates of this profession have the potential to shape the fu­ture and uplift society. The interim Chief Minister ex­pressed that government schools are a symbol of the power of education, where all students are given equal opportunities, regardless of their socioeconomic background, to enable so­cial mobility. He said that choosing to teach in gov­ernment schools reflects a dedication to uplift society. He further mentioned that these graduates, as the torchbearers of Durbeen’s commitment to quality ed­ucation, have the potential to redefine and elevate the status of teaching in Paki­stan. The Chief Minister felt honoured to mention that all graduates, after acquiring their teaching li­censes, would be qualified to become government teachers, given their com­petence as alumni of this training college. Baqar em­phasized that despite the challenges faced by society, such as brain drain and so­cial disparities, it is of ut­most importance to instil a sense of purpose that goes beyond personal success. He believes that graduates must embrace the ideals of nation-building, contrib­ute to a larger cause, and shoulder the responsibil­ity of social change. The CM praised the graduates for their academic accom­plishments and commit­ment to education’s trans­formative power.

Water woes

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1704514504.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024