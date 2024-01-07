Turbat cares

Civil Hospital Turbat, the only governmental hospital in the city, plays a vital role in provid­ing healthcare services to the res­idents of Turbat, the second-larg­est city in Balochistan. However, recent reports shed light on sever­al concerning issues plaguing the hospital, hindering its ability to deliver quality care.

One pressing issue that the hos­pital faces is the scarcity of ambu­lances. In emergency situations, the availability of a well-equipped am­bulance can mean the difference between life and death. The limited number of ambulances in Turbat poses a significant challenge, po­tentially delaying critical medical care for patients in need. Address­ing this shortage should be a prior­ity to enhance the hospital’s emer­gency response capabilities.

Another concerning problem is the frequent absence of doctors at Civil Hospital Turbat. Access to qualified medical professionals is crucial for effective healthcare de­livery. When doctors are absent, patients may face delays in receiv­ing timely treatment or consulta­tions. This issue not only affects the overall quality of care but also erodes trust in the hospital. Mea­sures should be taken to ensure a consistent presence of doctors, improving the accessibility and reliability of medical services.

The subpar condition of facili­ties at Civil Hospital Turbat is an alarming concern. Patients de­serve a comfortable and safe en­vironment during their stay at the hospital. Insufficient beds and chairs not only affect patient com­fort but can also hinder the hos­pital’s capacity to accommodate those in need. It is imperative to invest in upgrading the infrastruc­ture and amenities of the hospital to create a conducive healing envi­ronment for patients.

To address these challenges, it is crucial for the local govern­ment and relevant authorities to take immediate action. Increasing the number of ambulances, imple­menting strategies to ensure doc­tors’ presence, and improving fa­cilities should be key priorities. Additionally, transparency and ac­countability in the management of the hospital are essential to ensure efficient and effective operations.

In raising awareness about the is­sues faced by Civil Hospital Turbat, community involvement plays a vi­tal role. By sharing personal expe­riences, concerns, and suggestions, individuals can contribute to the dialogue surrounding healthcare improvements. Engaging with local authorities, organising awareness campaigns, and seeking collabora­tion can foster positive change.

The challenges at Civil Hospital Turbat are undeniable, but not in­surmountable. By raising our voic­es, pushing for increased funding, and advocating for streamlined processes, we can make a real difference. Let’s work together to ensure that Civil Hospital Tur­bat becomes a beacon of quality healthcare for our community.

SASSI NASIR ALI,

Turbat.