Monday, January 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two cops injured in DI Khan attack

Our Staff Reporter
January 07, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Levies force personnel sustained injuries in a terror­ist assault on the Mughalkot post in Dera Ismail Khan.

Armed with heavy weapons, the attackers target­ed the post, prompting a fierce exchange of fire with the vigilant police on duty, leading to the attackers’ retreat. The injured personnel, identified as Alam and Ihsan, received prompt medical care. The po­lice launched a search operation in the area. Howev­er, the assailants managed to escape under the cov­er of darkness.

Teacher shot dead: Meanwhile, a retired school­teacher named Yousaf was shot dead by unidenti­fied masked gunmen in Haiderkhel village of Mir Ali tehsil, North Waziristan. The assailants opened fire as Yousaf emerged from his home at night, and fled the scene after the fatal act. Authorities swiftly took the body to a Mir Ali hospital for medico-legal proce­dures. No group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of this news story.

Caretaker PM, NA Speaker discuss matters of mutual interest

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024