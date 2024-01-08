Two cops injured in DI Khan attack

PESHAWAR - Levies force personnel sustained injuries in a terror­ist assault on the Mughalkot post in Dera Ismail Khan.

Armed with heavy weapons, the attackers target­ed the post, prompting a fierce exchange of fire with the vigilant police on duty, leading to the attackers’ retreat. The injured personnel, identified as Alam and Ihsan, received prompt medical care. The po­lice launched a search operation in the area. Howev­er, the assailants managed to escape under the cov­er of darkness.

Teacher shot dead: Meanwhile, a retired school­teacher named Yousaf was shot dead by unidenti­fied masked gunmen in Haiderkhel village of Mir Ali tehsil, North Waziristan. The assailants opened fire as Yousaf emerged from his home at night, and fled the scene after the fatal act. Authorities swiftly took the body to a Mir Ali hospital for medico-legal proce­dures. No group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of this news story.