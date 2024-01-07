Two robbers arrested; motorcycles, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD - Sargodha Road police claimed to have arrested two dacoits and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession. Talking to media persons here on Saturday, ASP Sargodha Road Mohsin Ali said that the police after hectic efforts traced the whereabouts of dacoits, Ehtisham alias Shami and Mustansar, residents of Chak No.202-RB, who were wanted in more than two dozen cases of robbery and theft etc. The police during a successful raid nabbed both accused and recovered Rs.2.2 million in cash, two motorcycles, mobile phones, illegal weapons and other items from their possession. SHO Sargodha Road police station Basharat Ali and ASI Asif Ali were also present.
TWO FACTORIES FINED FOR POLLUTION
The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has imposed a fine of Rs400,000 on two factories on the charges of polluting the environment.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Saturday that the environment teams checked various factories and mills and found violations of environment protection laws at a textile unit situated at Millat Road near Chak No.117-JB. Therefore, the teams imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on its owner.