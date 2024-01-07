Two robbers arrested; motorcycles, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD - Sargodha Road police claimed to have arrested two dacoits and re­covered cash, motorcycles and il­legal weapons from their posses­sion. Talking to media persons here on Saturday, ASP Sargodha Road Mohsin Ali said that the po­lice after hectic efforts traced the whereabouts of dacoits, Ehtish­am alias Shami and Mustansar, residents of Chak No.202-RB, who were wanted in more than two dozen cases of robbery and theft etc. The police during a suc­cessful raid nabbed both accused and recovered Rs.2.2 million in cash, two motorcycles, mobile phones, illegal weapons and oth­er items from their possession. SHO Sargodha Road police sta­tion Basharat Ali and ASI Asif Ali were also present.

TWO FACTORIES FINED FOR POLLUTION

The Environment Protection De­partment (EPD) has imposed a fine of Rs400,000 on two facto­ries on the charges of polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environ­ment Johar Abbas said here on Saturday that the environment teams checked various factories and mills and found violations of environment protection laws at a textile unit situated at Mil­lat Road near Chak No.117-JB. Therefore, the teams imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on its owner.