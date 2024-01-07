U-16 Inter-Division Athletics Championship gets underway

LAHORE - The Under-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Athletics Championship ex­ploded into action here at Punjab Stadium, where young athletes offered wonderful performances in multiple ath­letics contests on Saturday. Hundreds of male and female players from all divisions are participating in the Annual Sports Calendar Programme event being organised under the banner of Punjab Sports Department. M Ijaz of Ba­hawalpur division got first position in U-16 boys javelin throw event with a throw of 45.32. Sargodha’s Umer Farooq remained second (44.70m) followed by Teh­seen of Faisalabad who threw his javelin to 44.64m. In U-16 boys’ 200m event, Mudassar Ali of Sargodha secured top position with a time of 23.56 followed by M Roman of Gu­jranwala (23.81) and M She­hbaz of Bahawalpur (24.47). In the boys’ long jump, 1st: Ghulam Murtaza (Fsd) 6.29, 2nd: M Ijaz (Bwp) 6.18, 3rd: M Numan (Srgd) 5.98. In the girls javelin throw, 1st: Noor Fatima (Lhr) 23.57, 2nd: Se­har Fatima (Bwp) 19.33, 3rd: Mehjbeen Zahra (Srgd) 18.40. In girls 200m, 1st: Munazza Muneer (DGK) 31.12, 2nd: Bushra Perveen (Srgd) 31.40, 3rd: Bisma Raza (Lhr) 31.47. In the girls long jump, 1st: Irsa Fatima (Lhr) 3.95, 2nd: Rabia Bibi (Fsd) 3.86, 3rd: Sara Bibi (Srgd) 3.83.