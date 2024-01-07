UHE initiates Rs165 million endowment fund

LAHORE - The Finance and Planning Commit­tee of the University of Home Eco­nomics (UHE) Lahore, has greenlit the formation of an endowment fund amounting to Rs. 165 million. The decision was made during a 15th meeting of F&PC chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi. The endowment fund was earmarked for initiatives such as student scholarships, research, and the overall welfare of academ­ics and staff of the uni­versity. In addition to approving the establish­ment of the endowment fund, the committee also approved the Board of Management structure for overseeing its op­erations. A six-member Board of Management will serve for a term of three years. Vice-Chan­cellor Prof Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi empha­sized that the principal amount of the endowment fund shall not be utilized under any circum­stances unless approved so by the syndicate in very special cir­cumstances. The dedicated bank account shall be established for the endowment fund in a sched­uled bank. She said that the net income earned from the principal amount of the fund after meet­ing the operating expenses shall be utilized for the promotion of its aims, and objectives with 40 percent of the generated income being reinvested into the fund. A significant portion of the income, 20 percent, will be allocated for student scholarships, while 40 percent will be dedicated to re­search, academics, and employee welfare. Furthermore, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted contri­butions from various sources, including gifts, donations, aid, and financial assistance from fed­eral, provincial, and local govern­ments, will bolster the endow­ment fund. This marks a historic milestone for the university, as it establishes an endow­ment fund for the first time, aimed at ensuring the security and well-being of university teachers and employ­ees. During the meet­ing, Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi informed mem­bers that the syndicate had initially empha­sized the creation of an endow­ment fund valued at a minimum of Rs. 65 million. However, after a thorough review and rationaliza­tion of the university budget, the decision was made to establish a more substantial endowment fund of Rs. 165 million. Samina Durrani, member of HEC, Sha­hid Mehmood, a nominee of UHE Syndicate, and representatives from Finance, HED, and Punjab HEC also attended the meeting.