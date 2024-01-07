Pakistan’s economic challenges are not over yet. The latest United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects Re­port 2024 briefs us on the challenges that will run through this year and must be tackled proactively through structural eco­nomic reforms. Though an expected modest growth in the coun­try’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2% this year is a good sign, inflation, currency depreciation, and sovereign debt are likely to overshadow the GDP growth. After a severe economic crunch, the country was able to step back on its feet in the second half of 2023 but if reform-oriented policies are not put into effect immediately, the risk of another crunch will keep looming.

2023 saw record-breaking inflation in the country whose im­pacts were very visible even in middle and upper-middle-income households. Inflationary pressure, as indicated by the report, can be managed with pre-emptive strategies. The government must prioritise economic debate that includes and invites country-wide economic expertise. Easing and facilitating foreign investment is just one aspect that promises GDP growth but Pakistan’s sovereign debt is enough to cancel out that growth. Likewise, if currency de­preciation continues, the local market and businesses will be in a constant state of setback. In light of this grim picture and projec­tion of Pakistan’s economy in 2024, there is a need for a compre­hensive focus on economic reforms. To cater for the impact of the alarming indicators as predicted by the report, there is an urgency for whoever forms the government after the February 8 elections to prioritise and implement robust economic policies. Addressing issues like inflationary pressures and managing debt sustainability should be central to the new government’s agenda.

Strengthening the economy requires a concerted effort towards structural reforms and prudent fiscal management to ensure sus­tained growth and resilience against global economic uncertain­ties. The world is too uncertain because of war and conflict. For struggling economies, this uncertainty is a double-edged sword. The UN report has also recorded considerable food insecurity in Pakistan which will have a direct correlation with inflationary pressure expected this year. Urgent steps must be taken to cushion the adverse fallouts of economic challenges, and visionary reforms must be introduced to rule out the challenges in times to come.