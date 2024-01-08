Unannounced electricity, gas load-shedding continues

PESHAWAR - Despite the closure of the CNG station, domestic consumers continue to grapple with severe gas shortages in both urban and suburban areas.
Residents in urban localities endure unannounced gas load shedding lasting 14 to 16 hours, voiced by concerned consumer Paras Ahmad Khan. “I’m at a loss whether to persist with the gas connection or switch to alternative options like LPG,” he expressed. The issue extends beyond gas scarcity; electricity shortages persist, yet little attention is paid to the populace’s plight.
Multiple areas, notably Charsadda Road, with numerous CNG stations, suffer from gas depletion, leaving consumers struggling without gas for cooking. Nadapa Bala, main Charsadda Road, and surrounding suburbs such as Budh Bear, Matni, Lala Musa, Kohat Road, University Road, Charsadda Road, Bakhshi Pul, Nasapa Bala, and Lala Zar Colony report similar hardships due to gas unavailability.
Residents express frustration, contemplating a complete election boycott and planning protest demonstrations against gas and electricity load shedding. They decry the lack of fundamental amenities like gas, and electricity, and the deplorable state of local hospitals, especially amidst severe cold conditions. “We cannot participate in the elections and have no desire to cast our votes,” stated the head of a family comprising 17 members.