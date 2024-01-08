Monday, January 08, 2024
Unannounced electricity, gas load-shedding continues

January 07, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Despite the closure of the CNG station, domestic consumers continue to grapple with severe gas shortages in both urban and subur­ban areas.

Residents in urban localities endure unannounced gas load shedding lasting 14 to 16 hours, voiced by concerned consumer Paras Ahmad Khan. “I’m at a loss whether to persist with the gas connection or switch to alternative options like LPG,” he expressed. The issue extends beyond gas scarcity; electricity shortages persist, yet little attention is paid to the populace’s plight.

Multiple areas, notably Charsadda Road, with nu­merous CNG stations, suffer from gas depletion, leav­ing consumers struggling without gas for cooking. Nadapa Bala, main Charsadda Road, and surround­ing suburbs such as Budh Bear, Matni, Lala Musa, Ko­hat Road, University Road, Charsadda Road, Bakhshi Pul, Nasapa Bala, and Lala Zar Colony report similar hardships due to gas unavailability.

Residents express frustration, contemplating a complete election boycott and planning protest demonstrations against gas and electricity load shed­ding. They decry the lack of fundamental amenities like gas, and electricity, and the deplorable state of local hospitals, especially amidst severe cold con­ditions. “We cannot participate in the elections and have no desire to cast our votes,” stated the head of a family comprising 17 members.

