US airline grounds planes after mid-air blow out

WASHINGTON - Alaska Airlines grounded its Boeing 737-9 planes on Friday after a flight with 177 people onboard made an emergency landing in the US state of Or­egon, with passengers report­ing a plane window panel blew out after takeoff. “Following tonight’s event on Flight 1282, we have decided to take the precautionary step of tempo­rarily grounding our fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft,” Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement. “Each air­craft will be returned to ser­vice only after completion of full maintenance and safety in­spections,” he said, anticipat­ing checks would be finished in a few days.

Flight 1282 departed Port­land International Airport at around 5:00 pm Friday (0100 GMT Saturday) before return­ing safely “after the crew re­ported a pressurization issue,” the Federal Aviation Adminis­tration wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Images posted on social me­dia showed the window pan­el of a plane blown out, with emergency oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling.

Kyle Rinker, a passenger on the flight, told CNN that a win­dow popped off soon after takeoff.

“It was really abrupt. Just got to altitude, and the window/wall just popped off and didn’t notice it until the oxygen masks came off,” he told the broad­caster. Another passenger, Vi Nguyen, told The New York Times that a loud noise during the flight had woken her. “I open up my eyes and the first thing I see is the oxygen mask right in front of me,” Nguyen told the newspaper. “And I look to the left and the wall on the side of the plane is gone.”

The first thing I thought was, ‘I’m going to die,’” she added. The National Transportation Safety Board, FAA and Alaska Airlines each said they were in­vestigating the incident.

“The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members,” the airline said in an earlier statement.

“While this type of occur­rence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation,” it said. The Boeing 737 Max 9 plane took off at 5:07 pm, head­ing to Ontario, California, be­fore returning to the Portland airport around 20 minutes lat­er, according to the flight track­ing website FlightAware.

The plane had been certified airworthy in October, accord­ing to the FAA registry website.

Boeing wrote on X that it was gathering more infor­mation and a technical team stood ready to support the in­vestigation. In his statement, Minicucci said Alaska Airlines was “working with Boeing and regulators to understand what occurred”.