USCIRF’s Concern

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has expressed great disappointment and raised a poignant concern over the persistent reluctance of the State Department to designate India as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC). This refusal is despite India meeting the legal criteria that would typically warrant such a designation, and the recent decision by US Secretary of State to exclude India from this list has stirred significant debate and drawn attention to the growing distress about religious freedom violations in the country.
Even though the nation is known for its diverse cultural landscape, India has faced mounting allegations of religious freedom violations within its borders. Despite consistently meeting the requirements for a CPC designation, India remains spared, unlike several other nations on the list. This inconsistency in the application of designations raises justified questions about the State Department’s approach to prioritising and enforcing international religious freedom standards.
The USCIRF’s stance gains traction when examining the worrying trajectory of religious freedom conditions in India. Reports of transnational repression activities targeting religious minorities, as highlighted by USCIRF Chair Abraham Cooper and Vice Chair Frederick A. Davie, exacerbate concerns. Additionally, the USCIRF’s observation of a drastic downturn in religious freedom conditions, particularly for Muslims, resonates with the current situation. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) enacted by the BJP-led government, providing expedited citizenship to non-Muslim migrants while potentially rendering millions of Muslims stateless, only amplifies these apprehensions.
The call by the USCIRF for a congressional hearing on the State Department’s failure to heed their recommendations is a pivotal step. It highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive examination of the State Department’s policies and the implementation of CPC designations. Such a hearing could provide a platform to delve into the intricacies of the USCIRF’s concerns and ascertain why India, despite meeting the legal benchmarks, remains excluded. Addressing these concerns and applying designations consistently across nations is crucial in ensuring the protection of religious minorities and upholding fundamental human rights worldwide.