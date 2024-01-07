USCIRF’s Concern

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has expressed great disappointment and raised a poignant concern over the persistent reluctance of the State Department to designate India as a “Country of Particu­lar Concern” (CPC). This refusal is despite India meeting the legal criteria that would typically warrant such a designation, and the recent decision by US Secretary of State to exclude India from this list has stirred significant debate and drawn attention to the grow­ing distress about religious freedom violations in the country.

Even though the nation is known for its diverse cultural land­scape, India has faced mounting allegations of religious freedom violations within its borders. Despite consistently meeting the re­quirements for a CPC designation, India remains spared, unlike several other nations on the list. This inconsistency in the applica­tion of designations raises justified questions about the State De­partment’s approach to prioritising and enforcing international religious freedom standards.

The USCIRF’s stance gains traction when examining the wor­rying trajectory of religious freedom conditions in India. Reports of transnational repression activities targeting religious minori­ties, as highlighted by USCIRF Chair Abraham Cooper and Vice Chair Frederick A. Davie, exacerbate concerns. Additionally, the USCIRF’s observation of a drastic downturn in religious free­dom conditions, particularly for Muslims, resonates with the cur­rent situation. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) enacted by the BJP-led government, providing expedited citizenship to non-Muslim migrants while potentially rendering millions of Muslims stateless, only amplifies these apprehensions.

The call by the USCIRF for a congressional hearing on the State Department’s failure to heed their recommendations is a pivotal step. It highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive examina­tion of the State Department’s policies and the implementation of CPC designations. Such a hearing could provide a platform to delve into the intricacies of the USCIRF’s concerns and ascertain why India, despite meeting the legal benchmarks, remains excluded. Addressing these concerns and applying designations consistent­ly across nations is crucial in ensuring the protection of religious minorities and upholding fundamental human rights worldwide.