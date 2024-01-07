Voice and vote

Elections in Pakistan are pivotal events that play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s political land­scape. The country follows a dem­ocratic system with periodic elec­tions determining the composition of the National Assembly, provincial assemblies, and local bodies. These elections provide citizens with the opportunity to voice their opinions and elect representatives who will govern and legislate on their behalf. The electoral process involves po­litical parties presenting their man­ifestos, and candidates vie for seats through a competitive and demo­cratic framework.

However, Pakistan has wit­nessed challenges, including alle­gations of electoral irregularities and issues related to transpar­ency. The democratic process re­mains essential for the country’s governance, reflecting the diverse perspectives and aspirations of its populace. As Pakistan continues to navigate its democratic journey, ensuring fair, transparent, and in­clusive elections remains crucial for fostering a stable and repre­sentative political environment.

MUHAMMAD HAMZA MEHMOOD,

Sukkur.