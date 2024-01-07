Water woes

Sunday, January 07, 2024
January 07, 2024
I am writing to highlight a criti­cal issue that needs urgent at­tention – the shortage of water in Hoshab. Hoshab, one of Balo­chistan’s most densely populated districts located east of Turbat, is currently facing a significant chal­lenge. Despite being fundamental for all individuals, water scarcity persists, particularly in rural ar­eas like Hoshab and Dandar. Un­fortunately, the government has yet to address this pressing issue adequately. I earnestly implore both the provincial and feder­al governments to take immedi­ate action to resolve this matter in Hoshab and its surrounding areas.

FAISAL HABIB,

Quetta.

