Water woes

I am writing to highlight a critical issue that needs urgent attention – the shortage of water in Hoshab. Hoshab, one of Balochistan’s most densely populated districts located east of Turbat, is currently facing a significant challenge. Despite being fundamental for all individuals, water scarcity persists, particularly in rural areas like Hoshab and Dandar. Unfortunately, the government has yet to address this pressing issue adequately. I earnestly implore both the provincial and federal governments to take immediate action to resolve this matter in Hoshab and its surrounding areas.
FAISAL HABIB,
Quetta.