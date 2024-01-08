Weather in KP cold, fog reigns

PESHAWAR - The weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very cold, fog reigns as severe cold has been going on for the last three days across the province, an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Saturday. He said 4 degrees Celsi­us was recorded in Peshawar and Kal­am was minus four degrees Celsius and the temperature would decrease by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in the coming days. The official also predicted intermittent snowfall forecast on the mountains in the upper districts of the province