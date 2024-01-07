Wildlife experts advocate for animal rights in country

ISLAMABAD - Renowned wildlife and animal behaviour expert, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, emphasized the imperative need to not just consider the well-being of animals as a moral obligation but as a fundamental right within our so­ciety. Speaking to Pakistan Television News on Sat­urday, Dr. Ahmed asserted that animals, like humans, experience pain and deserve to have their intrinsic rights acknowledged. In a call for a societal mindset shift, Dr. Ahmed urged the public to recognize the emotional capacity of animals and their right to co­exist in human societies with dignity and respect.

However, it’s disheartening to witness the wide­spread use of animals for entertainment, particu­larly in circuses and amusement parks, he added. Expressing concern over the gradual disappearance of animal biodiversity in Pakistan, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed highlighted the alarming consequences of vanishing jungles. As these natural habitats diminish, count­less species face the threat of losing their homes, he added. He further said that the diminishing jungles also result in a decline in biodiversity, particularly affecting Pakistan’s aquatic ecosystems. Dr. Ijaz em­phasized the necessity of protecting aquatic animals, underscoring the importance of preserving their habitats for the benefit of future generations.