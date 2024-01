ISLAMABAD - The Ya­maha company has once again hiked the prices of all its motorbikes by Rs14,000. Yamaha YBZDX is dearer by Rs14,000 and its new rate is Rs454,000. Yamaha YBR will now cost Rs466,000 after an increase of Rs14,000 in its price. YBRG Black is cost­lier by Rs14,000 to 485,000. YBRG MAT can now be bought for RS488,000 after a Rs14,000 surge.