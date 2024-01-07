Youth delegation visits CCPO

LAHORE - A delegation of youths visited the Capital City Police Office on Saturday. The del­egation was briefed about the or­ganizational structure, professional training, performance and respon­sibilities of Lahore police. CCPO Lahore Bilal Saddique Kamyana, while talking to the delegation, said that under the Friends of Police pro­gramme, students from universities and educational institutions were being provided with an internship opportunity in the police depart­ment. He said that under the intern­ship programme, young people were given an opportunity to work with police in various fields so that they could understand its working.