Sunday, January 07, 2024
Youth delegation visits CCPO

Agencies
January 07, 2024
LAHORE   -   A delegation of youths visited the Capital City Police Office on Saturday. The del­egation was briefed about the or­ganizational structure, professional training, performance and respon­sibilities of Lahore police. CCPO Lahore Bilal Saddique Kamyana, while talking to the delegation, said that under the Friends of Police pro­gramme, students from universities and educational institutions were being provided with an internship opportunity in the police depart­ment. He said that under the intern­ship programme, young people were given an opportunity to work with police in various fields so that they could understand its working.

