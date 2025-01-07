Admissions underway at IUB; fee reduction offered

BAHAWALPUR - Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce and Director Academics, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, has said that admissions to the spring semester 2025 are ongoing and in view of the financial difficulties of students and parents, the university has announced a significant reduction in the fees of various departments.

There are also programs whose fees have been fixed at Rs 25,000 and the fees of some programs have been kept between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000. Admissions are being offered for BS programs in the Faculty of Arts and Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Faculty of Computer Science, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Faculty of Management Science and Commerce, Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences in the spring semester.

He said that the university’s central admission center has been opened at Abbasia Campus. Parents and aspiring candidates can visit the university for BS, MPhil and PhD admissions and get information from teachers, employees and students. He said that intermediate pass students should apply for admission as soon as possible on the web portal of Islamia University of Bahawalpur, eportal.iub.edu.pk.

Canals closed for annual maintenance

The Eastern Sadiqia Canal of the Bahawalpur Irrigation Zone, including the Barah Mahi Ford Wah Canal, will remain closed until January 16. According to a notification issued by the Chief Engineer of the Bahawalpur Zone Irrigation Office, the canals will remain closed due to annual maintenance and restoration. The Upper and Lower Bahawal Canals and the Qaim Canal will also be closed from January 13 to January 30, while the SMB Link Canal will be closed from January 11 to January 28.

The Punjand Canal, Abasia Canal, and Abasia Link Canal will be closed till January 22.