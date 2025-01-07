LAHORE - Ahmad Baig, Pakistan’s No. 1 professional golfer, after several fulfilling achievements in the national golf circuit, continues to raise the nation’s flag high with his remarkable performances on the international golfing stage. In 2024, Baig not only secured his place among the elite with an Asian Tour Card for the 2025 season but also delivered an exceptional year filled with victories and top-tier finishes. His success has been fueled by the generous support of his sponsor, Mr. Gohar and his company, Aguila Golf, which has provided him with world-class equipment and opportunities to represent Pakistan globally. Also to back him up has been the national golfing body, Pakistan Golf Federation and the Provincial golfing set up of Punjab Golf Association.

2024 Achievements: A Year of Triumphs

Ahmad Baig’s accomplishments in 2024 have been nothing short of extraordinary. He emerged as winner of Lexus Championship, Vietnam and champion of an Asian Development Tour Event, Vietnam. He also registered victories at the International Series Thailand and International Series Indonesia Masters. Baig’s talent and determination also saw him compete alongside golfing legend Bubba Watson and Peter Uihlein, further solidifying his reputation as a rising international star. “I had the distinct honor of sharing the course with golfing legends Bubba Watson and Peter Uihlein, an experience that truly enriched my journey as a professional golfer.

Expressing gratitude for his remarkable progress, he added, “Alhamdulillah, 2024 has been an incredible year for me. These achievements fuel my drive to aim even higher and make Pakistan proud on the global stage.”

The Road Ahead: Bridging the Gap in Pakistan’s Golfing Infrastructure

Despite his success, Baig highlighted the lack of international-standard facilities and coaching in Pakistan. He emphasized the need for top-tier greens, professional coaching, and adequate support for players to thrive on the global stage. “Pakistan has immense talent in golf, but the facilities and guidance required to compete internationally are missing. I urge the Pakistan Golf Federation to support the top five or at least top three players, both male and female, by providing them with international-level facilities and exposure,” Baig added.

The Foundation of a Champion

Ahmad Baig’s remarkable journey in golf began under the guidance and mentorship of Brigadier (R) Bajwa at the Lahore Garrison Greens Academy. Recognized as a prodigy at just 14 years old, Baig quickly showcased the talent and determination that would propel him to international acclaim. Reflecting on Baig’s meteoric rise, Brig (R) Bajwa expressed immense pride, saying: “Ahmad Baig’s ascent as an international golfing star is proof of his relentless hard work and dedication. From the very first day, I saw the potential for greatness in him and took it upon myself to nurture his talent. By providing him with the necessary equipment, tailored coaching, and proper training, I was able to transform a raw talent into a shining international star. His discipline and focus have enabled him to progress rapidly, evolving from a promising national player to an accomplished global competitor.”

He further acknowledged the critical role of sponsorship in Baig’s journey, adding: “I am deeply grateful to his sponsors, especially Mr. Gohar and his company Aguila Golf, whose generous support has been instrumental in Ahmad’s success. It is this backing that has allowed him to compete at the highest levels and represent Pakistan on the global stage. I urge more sponsors to step forward and invest in Ahmad’s future, enabling him to achieve his ultimate potential and become one of the world’s finest golfers.”

The Call for Greater Support

Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed of Lahore Gymkhana, who has been associated with golf reporting and golf organization over the past three decades, also lauded Ahmad Baig’s talent and reiterated the need for corporate and media support for golf. “Golf is an expensive sport, and achieving success at the international level requires significant investment. While cricket dominates the spotlight, it’s time to support other sports like golf.

“I commend Ahmad’s sponsors – Aguila Golf and especially Mr. Gohar – for their invaluable support and urge others to step forward to help this exceptional talent continue to shine. “I firmly assure you that investing in this exceptionally talented golfer will undoubtedly yield international accolades for Pakistan. “Now is the crucial moment to extend support and sponsorship to him, a step that will not only elevate his career but also pave the way for the long-term growth and success of golf in Pakistan,” emphasized Kh Pervaiz.

A Rising Star with Global Potential

As Ahmad Baig prepares for the challenges of the 2025 Asian Tour, his achievements in 2024 are a beacon of hope for Pakistan’s golfing community. With his talent, determination, and the support of sponsors like Aguila Golf, Ahmad is poised to reach even greater heights and establish himself among the world’s golfing elite. As for his abilities noticeable is his attitude during the course of fiercely competitive play. His attitude is always reassuring and he does smart and hard work in the course of outings on the golf course and the efforts yield scores that are brilliant and noteworthy.