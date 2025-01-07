Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI over anti-state campaign, urges reforms for stability

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday, accusing it of running a damaging anti-state social media campaign. Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi, he remarked, “What PTI is doing against Pakistani institutions is something India’s RAW cannot even imagine doing.”

Iqbal compared PTI’s rise to power in 2018 to a national crisis, likening it to the events of 1971 when Pakistan was divided. He stated that unlike PML-N and PPP, which maintained boundaries in their resistance, PTI had crossed critical ‘red lines’ after the May 9 riots, which saw the vandalism of public and military properties.

He lamented the negative global perception created about Pakistan, calling for a collective effort to rebuild the nation’s image. Highlighting the country’s potential, Iqbal said Pakistan could outpace its neighbors by focusing on technological advancements over the next two decades, provided it maintains consistent policies and long-term reforms.

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser assured that the party would not pursue personal revenge once Imran Khan is released. Speaking during an interview, Qaiser said, “Anyone guilty will be held accountable by courts, not us. Imran Khan has directed us to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on revenge and focus on national progress.”