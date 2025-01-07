Angelina declares this is her decade of ‘do what scares you’

LOS ANGELES - Angelina Jolie has recently declared this is her decade of what “scares” her. Speaking to Access Hollywood at 2025 Golden Globe red carpet, the Maleficent actress shared her thoughts on singing Opera in Maria movie. “It was so daunting… you know when the fear is so big and the thing is so possible, you are kind of calm,” said the 49-year-old. Angelina noted, “When I was on the stage at Lascala, I was almost giddy because it was so beyond anything I have ever been comfortable doing that.” When asked what scared her, the Tomb Raider actress responded, “Opera did scare me and failing Maria Callison and the people who loved her really scared me.” “This was a big fear but it’s fun I mean what are we alive for if not to confront our fears and get our hearts pumping and try things we are not sure of,” she explained. Elsewhere in the interview, Angelina revealed she “just finished a French movie”. “It’s my first time doing scene and I spoke in French. My mother spoke French but I am not fluent in the language so I was scared,” said the Wanted actress. Angelina stated, “This is my decade of do what scares you.” Meanwhile, the actress shared insight into her relationship with her children. “They are the advisors now. I think I got really smart capable individuals and I love them older,” she added.