ANP leader accuses dist admin of illegally demolishing his plaza

Peshawar - Awami National Party (ANP) leader Yaseen Khan Khalil has accused the district administration of Peshawar of targeting him with politically motivated retaliation.

Addressing a news conference at the press club on Monday, Yaseen Khalil alleged that the administration illegally demolished his plaza despite his compliance with all legal requirements for its construction.

He revealed that a stay order had been issued by the Peshawar High Court, which barred the administration from taking any action against the property. However, the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar disregarded the court’s orders and proceeded to demolish the building unlawfully, he alleged.

Yaseen Khalil further alleged that the district administration had demanded a substantial bribe to halt the demolition, but when he refused, the administration retaliated by demolishing the commercial plaza. “This act not only defies legal directives but also constitutes contempt of court,” he added.

The ANP leader informed that he has now filed a contempt of court petition in the Peshawar High Court against what he described as the illegal and unjustified actions of the district administration. He claimed that the demolition was an attempt to exert political pressure and tarnish his reputation, but vowed not to yield to such tactics.

“This issue is not just about my personal property; it’s about ensuring the supremacy of the law,” he remarked. He also pledged to raise the matter publicly to expose the district administration’s illegal actions and called for accountability. He urged ANP workers and the public to stand in solidarity with him against what he termed as the blatant misuse of authority.

He expressed confidence in the judiciary and hoped that the court would take stern action against the officials involved in this illegal act.