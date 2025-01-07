Armed men storm police station, kill three

FAISALABAD - Unidentified armed men shot dead three persons and injured another of their rival group who were locked in the Saddar police station, Tandlianwala in the wee hours on Monday.

Police said here that the victims, belonging to Sukhera group, were in police custody under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrCP) Section 302 in a case no 1209/24. The armed criminals entered the station from the back side, locked down the premises and opened indiscriminate firing on the lockup, killing three brothers-- Bilal, Usman and Nasir, while injuring Asif (their cousin). After committing crime, they managed to escape. Upon information, CPO Kamran Adil along with heavy contingent of police reached the site, shifted the victims to hospital and constituted teams to arrest the accused at earliest. Meanwhile, CIA police apprehended six suspects. Inspector General Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar took serious notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from Regional Police Officer (RPO).

Man arrested with 1.05kg heroin

Gulberg police arrested a drug trafficker on a charge of supplying drugs to educational institutions and recovered 1.05 kilogram heroin from his possession.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that the police, on a tip-off, arrested Muhammad Shafique red handed while supplying narcotics to educational institutions. The police recovered 1.05 kg heroin from his possession while further investigation is under progress, he added.

PFA seizes 1,000kg gram flour prepared with corn husk

Punjab Food Authority unearthed a manufacturing unit making besan (gram flour) from corn husk, here on Monday. The authority spokesperson said that a food safety team raided a unit in the Partab Nagar area and seized 1000kg corn flour, 500kg corn husk, 500kg gram pulse (Daal Chana) and 250kg adulterated besan. The team also seized machinery installed there, arrested an accused and registered a case against the unit’s owner.

The team also found poor sanitation and insects in the unit. There were no medical certificates of workers and food license.

The samples of besan and corn were sent to the lab for analysis.