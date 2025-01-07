Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Atta Tarar confident of political stability, progress by 2025

Web Desk
5:58 PM | January 07, 2025
National

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Atta Tarar, has reported positive progress in ongoing talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), underscoring the importance of dialogue in addressing national issues.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the minister expressed confidence that 2025 would usher in a period of political stability and economic growth for Pakistan.

He also highlighted updates on the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative, which emphasizes national development and the promotion of sports, symbolizing the nation’s aspirations to soar like a falcon.

In a major announcement, the minister revealed that Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy after a long hiatus, marking a pivotal step in rebuilding the country’s global standing. “Preparations for venues, including Gaddafi Stadium, are already in full swing,” he added.

