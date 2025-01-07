Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Awareness walk held to promote immunisation for children

Staff Reporter
January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - An awareness walk aimed to raise public awareness about the importance of immunising children against various diseases was organised from the municipal committee Sanghar to the press club under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Daulat Jamali. Addressing the participants, the DC emphasised the need to understand the significance of vaccinations to protect children from preventable illnesses. Assistant commissioners, officials from various departments, healthcare workers, students and a large number of citizens participated in the walk. They carried banners and placards highlighting the benefits of vaccinations and their role in safeguarding children’s health. The DC and DHO appealed to parents to vaccinate their children, from birth to 59 months of age, as per the recommended schedule. They stressed that this initiative could protect children from 12 dangerous diseases. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to spreading awareness about immunisation and praised the district administration’s efforts in promoting this vital cause.

Staff Reporter

