Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Barrister Gohar rules out backdoor channels, confirms negotiation progress

Web Desk
4:54 PM | January 07, 2025
Barrister Gohar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dismissed speculation about backdoor communications with the government, asserting that all formal channels have been restored.

He stressed the critical need to keep ongoing negotiations on track, warning against any actions that might derail the process.

Addressing written demands, Gohar clarified that he did not refuse to present them but urged the government to avoid applying undue pressure.

He also mentioned an imminent meeting with the PTI founder, stating, "The negotiation committee will meet the PTI founder, if not today, then tomorrow."

