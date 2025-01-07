Bid for Islamabad airport control falls short, testing Pakistan's reform drive

Islamabad: A carefully orchestrated plan to bring private expertise to Pakistan's main gateway hit unexpected headwinds this week, laying bare the challenges facing the country's economic modernization efforts.

In a live television broadcast that quickly turned awkward, officials revealed that the sole bidder for Islamabad International Airport's operations – a Turkish-British consortium – had offered substantially less than the government's asking price. The consortium's 47.25% revenue-sharing proposal fell well short of the 56% threshold set by aviation authorities.

"The gap between expectation and reality couldn't have been more stark," remarked a senior aviation official present at the proceedings, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of ongoing negotiations.

The situation grew more complex when it emerged that the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC), brought in as transaction advisor, had actually recommended a lower revenue share of 46.5%. This revelation prompted an urgent meeting at the Prime Minister's office, where cabinet members reportedly questioned why aviation officials had pushed for higher terms against expert advice.

For Islamabad's six-million-passenger terminal, where three in four travelers are on international routes, the stakes could hardly be higher. The facility has struggled to match the service standards of regional competitors, even as Pakistan's aviation sector grapples with broader operational challenges.

The Pakistan Airports Authority has now turned back to the IFC for guidance, with recommendations expected by January 9. But the episode has already raised questions about whether Pakistan's bureaucracy is ready to embrace market realities in its push for privatization.

"There's often a disconnect between what governments hope to achieve and what investors are willing to risk," noted a veteran infrastructure consultant who has worked on similar projects across South Asia. "Especially in markets where regulatory frameworks are still evolving."

As Islamabad weighs its next move, the outcome could signal whether Pakistan's economic reforms will prioritize practical progress over perfect terms. For now, the terminal's future – like so many aircrafts on a foggy morning – remains in a holding pattern.