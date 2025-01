PPP Chairman visited the residence of PPP Parliamentarians General Secretary Nayyar Bukhari in Islamabad's Bhara Kahu on Tuesday evening to offer condolences over the passing of his wife.

Bilawal offered Fateha, prayed for the departed soul, and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Former Senate Chairman Nayyar Bukhari’s son Jarar Bukhari, brother Rizwan Bukhari, nephew Waqar Shah, and son-in-law Kazim Rizvi were also present during the visit.