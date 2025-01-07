BISE Lahore introduces QR code system for degree verification

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has unveiled a QR Code-based service to simplify the verification process for academic certificates. Going forward, all certificates, roll number slips, and result cards issued by BISE Lahore will feature unique QR codes.

These codes enable quick and convenient online verification, streamlining the process for educational institutions and employers.

This initiative aims to combat the growing issue of counterfeit academic documents. The QR code system eliminates the need for lengthy authentication procedures, ensuring faster and more reliable verification. However, institutions requiring Higher Education Commission (HEC) validation will still adhere to existing methods.

By integrating this advanced technology, BISE Lahore has significantly enhanced the security and efficiency of academic record management.

BIEK chairman removed

In an unrelated development, the Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has been removed following allegations of tampering with the 2024 intermediate exam results. The controversy sparked unrest among pre-medical and pre-engineering students who reported unusually low scores, prompting protests and demands for a re-evaluation.

Sharaf Ali Shah, Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), has taken over as acting chairman of BIEK. An inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the irregularities, with a mandate to address student grievances and ensure transparency within one month.

The committee has urged students and parents to share their concerns and suggestions to ensure a fair resolution. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the matter impartially, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing student welfare and academic integrity.