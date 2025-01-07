Canada’s PM Trudeau announces resignation

OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced his resignation as leader of the ruling Liberal Party. “I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its new leader,” the 53-year-old told reporters at a press conference in Ottawa on Monday.

“As you all know, I am a fighter, and I am not someone who backs away from a fight, particularly when a fight is as important as this one is. But I have always been driven by my love for Canada, by my desire to serve Canadians and by what is in the best of Canadians and Canadians deserve a real choice in the next election. And it has become obvious to me — with the internal battles — that I cannot be the one to carry the Liberal standard into the next election,” Trudeau later added.

Justin Trudeau also told reporters that opposition leader Pierre Poilievre’s vision for the country “doesn’t make sense.” “His vision for this country is not the right one for Canadians. Stopping the fight against climate change doesn’t make sense,” Trudeau said in a news conference in Ottawa. “We need an ambitious, optimistic view of the future. And Pierre Poilievre is not offering that.”

Trudeau’s comments came as announced his decision to step down as leader of the ruling Liberal party following a series of political crises. The party is widely expected to lose a general election later this year to the opposition Conservative Party, helmed by right-wing firebrand Poilievre.

Reacting to Trudeau’s resignation on Monday, Poilievre pushed his agenda of reducing taxes and enforcing strict controls on immigration — during what he called a “dark chapter in our history.”

“Canadians can take back control of their lives and their country,” he said in a video post on X. “Take back control of our border. Take back control of immigration. Take back control of spending, deficits and inflation.

“We’ll cap spending, axe taxes, reward work, build homes, uphold family, stop crime, secure borders, rearm our forces, restore our freedom and put Canada first.”

Poilievre has built a steady lead over the ruling Liberal party in national polling averages while earning support from other populist figures abroad.

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau has said that the country’s parliament will be suspended until March 24 while a new leader is chosen. “Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history,” he said.

“This morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of parliament. She has granted this request, and the House will now be prorogued until March 24.”

Also, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said he “fought for this country” over his nearly 10-year premiership, after he announced his resignation as the ruling Liberal party leader.

“Every morning I’ve woken up as prime minister, I have been inspired by the resilience, generosity and the determination of Canadians,” he told journalists on Monday. “I have fought for this country, for you.”

Trudeau listed his administration’s support for Ukraine and his policy during the Covid-19 pandemic, as being among his greatest achievements since he took power in 2015. “We rallied to support each other through the pandemic … to stand strong with Ukraine, and our democracy, to fight climate change, and to get our economy ready for the future,” he added. “We are at a critical moment in the world.”