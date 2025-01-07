Child Marriage: A Serious Social Issue

Child marriage is a grave social issue that violates women’s rights and undermines the very fabric of society. Its harmful consequences extend beyond the lives of the girls involved, affecting entire communities and economies.

The most immediate and devastating impact is on the personal growth and well-being of young girls. Marriage at a tender age robs them of their childhood and innocence, forcing them into responsibilities they are neither mentally nor emotionally prepared to handle. These girls often lose their freedom, their ability to make choices, and their happiness. Furthermore, child marriage significantly increases the risks of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and mental and physical health complications.

In countries like Pakistan, particularly in rural areas, traditional norms and customs perpetuate child marriage. The lack of education for girls exacerbates the problem. Education is a powerful tool that equips girls with awareness and the ability to protect their rights. Yet, in many rural communities, parents prioritize marriage over education, depriving their daughters of opportunities for a better future.

Economically, young brides often remain dependent on their husbands, lacking financial independence. This dependency leaves them vulnerable to unfair treatment and perpetuates a cycle of oppression. Without access to resources or opportunities, these girls are unable to advocate for their rights or improve their circumstances.

Globally, child marriage remains a pressing issue. Organizations like the United Nations and UNICEF have launched awareness campaigns to combat this practice. Despite these efforts, millions of girls are still forced into early marriages, suffering lifelong consequences.

To eradicate child marriage, societal attitudes must change. This goes beyond legislation; awareness must be raised at the grassroots level. Recognizing the rights of girls and providing them with equal opportunities is vital. Investments in girls’ education, health, and safety are crucial, as are efforts to delay marriage through family planning initiatives and community engagement.

Religious leaders can also play a pivotal role by advocating against child marriage and inspiring societal transformation. Law enforcement and the judiciary must act decisively to address cases of child marriage, ensuring justice and implementing stricter laws to deter such practices.

Addressing child marriage requires a comprehensive approach that involves social, legal, and cultural changes. By prioritizing girls’ education, economic empowerment, and health, and by enforcing laws and shifting societal norms, we can overcome this challenge. Governments, non-governmental organizations, community leaders, and families must work collectively to build a progressive and equitable society free from the shadow of child marriage.

SARAH TARIQ,

Lahore.