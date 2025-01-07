Child’s drowning in Karachi sparks criticism of missing manhole covers, safety failures

Karachi - Sindh government was blamed on Monday for the theft of manhole covers after a child drowned in a sewage line in Shah Faisal Colony area of the city. The matter was highlighted by Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi during the Sindh Assembly session where he said that a child drowned in a 48-inch sewage pipeline in Shah Faisal Colony of the city and blamed the provincial authorities for their ignorance. “Mayor Karachi, union councilors and commissioner Karachi, all of them issue tender for procurement of covers of the sewers but there are none in the city and children in the city are drowning owing to open sewers,” he said. Responding to the point of order, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that he could not defend such acts and it could be anybody’s child, which is quite unfortunate. He claimed that they have fixed manhole covers across the city but unfortunately they are stolen or removed in a day. “Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has given 32,000 manhole covers to authorities in a year against approximate 400,000 manholes in the city,” he said, adding that the union councils have been directed to cover these manholes from their funds, which are now increased. He asked people to also play their part and act against those removing manholes.

Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party Sindh President and lawmaker Nisar Ahmed Khuhro presented a resolution paying tribute to the party’s founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his 97th birthday. The resolution stated that this house pays tribute to Pakistan’s first democratically elected Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of his 97th birthday, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s vision of a progressive and prosperous Pakistan continues to inspire them today as they strive to uphold the principles of democracy, social justice and equality for all. His unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people and his unwavering stand against tyranny served as a guiding light for us in the face of challenges. We acknowledge his instrumental role in shaping Pakistan’s history, notably the country’s nuclear programme, promoting social economic development and introducing first democratic constitution of 1973.The resolution stated that Bhutto’s unwavering dedication to democracy and parliamentary supremacy continues to inspire generation of Pakistan, his selfless effort to support Pakistan during a critical time have left undeniable mark on the nation. As we commemorate his birth anniversary, let us renew our pledge to carry forwards his legacy, working towards a Pakistan that is inclusive, tolerant, and prosperous for all its citizens.

Let us remember Bhutto as a true hero of the nation and honour his memory for upholding the values he stood for, Khuhro said while reading out the resolution and added that this assembly reaffirms the commitment to uphold the principles and values, championed by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, honouring his enduring legacy.