Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Chilly winds bring temperature down to 8°c in Karachi

Web Desk
12:36 PM | January 07, 2025
National

Chilly winds sweeping in from Balochistan have brought the minimum temperature in Karachi down to 8° Celsius, the Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday.

The weather is expected to remain cold and dry in the city, with frosty winds lowering the feel-like temperature by 2 to 4 degrees. Northeastern winds blowing at speeds of 5 to 15 kilometers per hour are contributing to the chilly conditions.

The Met Office has also predicted similar weather for most districts of Sindh, including Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, and Mohenjo Daro, where foggy conditions are likely to develop during nighttime.

The cold spell in Karachi is expected to persist for the next 24 hours, with residents advised to brace for continued low temperatures.

