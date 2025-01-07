Tuesday, January 07, 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz announces to revamp over 1,200 Health Units across province

Web Desk
8:17 PM | January 07, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is committed to serving the people.

Inaugurating the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic in Lahore today Tuesday, she emphasized that access to health facilities is a fundamental right of the public.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that work is underway to upgrade basic health units across Punjab.

She said that 2,500 Basic Health Units are currently operational in the province, with over 1,250 units set to be fully revamped by the end of this month.

Maryam Nawaz further said that free medicines, which were provided during Shehbaz Sharif's government, have been reinstated after a pause during the PTI tenure.

The Chief Minister also announced that the budget for dialysis patients has been increased from 700,000 to one million rupees.

