CM Bugti awards Rs0.5m to Sarwat Fatima

Quetta - Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Monday, congratulated Sarwat Fatima for retaining the South Asian Badminton Championship and praised her achievements at both the national and international levels at the age of 12.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness over Sarwat Fatima’s victory in the South Asian Badminton Championship and invited her to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

While welcoming Sarwat Fatima at the CM’s Secretariat, the Chief Minister commended her talent and congratulated her on her multiple victories at national and international levels.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced a cash prize of Rs 0.5 million for Sarwat Fatima and affirmed that she would be sent to Malaysia for further training.

He expressed his best wishes for her and assured all possible support from the Balochistan government. The Chief Minister said that Sarwat Fatima is a talented daughter of Balochistan who has brought laurels to the province by achieving so many crowns at such a young age.

Sarfraz Bugti also offered that Sarwat Fatima could pursue her education at any institution, as the government of Balochistan would cover her educational expenses.

He emphasized that the empowerment of girls is a top priority of the incumbent government, which will continue efforts to provide full support to the youth of Balochistan to showcase their abilities to the world.

Furthermore, the government would create maximum opportunities and provide facilities to players and young people for representing the country.

On the occasion, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Meena Majeed Baloch expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his encouragement and said that Balochistan’s girls need to move forward and prove their mettle in both education and sports.

Sarwat Fatima also thanked Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for his support and encouragement.