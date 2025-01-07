Tuesday, January 07, 2025
CM condemns terror attack

Staff Reporter
January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned a terror attack on police officers near Lakki Marwat, in which two police personnel were martyred. In her statement, the CM expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the martyred officers. The CM extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and assured them of full support during this difficult time.

Maryam Nawaz stressed that such cowardly acts of violence would not weaken the resolve of the law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism.

Staff Reporter

