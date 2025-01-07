CM Maryam announces expansion of Honhaar scholarship program

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced an increase in the Honhaar Scholarship Program budget to Rs100 billion, alongside additional initiatives to support youth education and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the Honhaar Scholarship Program ceremony at Bahauddin Zakariya University, CM Maryam revealed plans to introduce 20,000 more scholarships next year. She also announced interest-free loans of up to Rs3 crore for startups and small businesses to empower the youth.

In a bid to promote eco-friendly transport, the Punjab government will distribute one lakh e-bikes to students next year and establish charging stations in universities and colleges across the province.

Addressing the event, CM Maryam highlighted the importance of modern education, stating, “We will equip our children with skills in artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced IT sciences.”

She assured financial support for students, including loans to help them balance education and business without burdening their families. The government also plans to provide buses for female students and launch a new laptop distribution scheme, with the first batch of laptops already procured.

Further, CM Maryam pledged international scholarships for students pursuing their aspirations abroad. “If any child remains deprived of education, I will consider it my failure,” she said.

She also urged the youth to refrain from activities harmful to public welfare, emphasizing the importance of morality, respect, and democratic values. "Disrespect and vandalism have no place in a civilized society," she remarked, calling for unity and responsible conduct.